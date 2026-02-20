Farmers are now using AI-driven weather forecasts to make decisions
Indian farmers are now tapping into AI-driven weather forecasts to decide when to plant and water their crops.
Using over a century of data from the India Meteorological Department, these forecasts can predict weather for up to a month.
As Union Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi put it, farmers have begun using the forecasts to make decisions on sowing and irrigation.
All this is part of Bharat-VISTAAR, a new initiative launched in February that brings real-time weather alerts, crop advice, pest warnings, soil health info, and mandi prices together on one easy platform—in Hindi, English, and soon nine more regional languages.
By connecting directly with farmers' land and crop details (thanks to Agristack links), Bharat-VISTAAR aims to save time, cut risks, and help lakhs of farmers make better decisions—all from a single app or helpline.
Integration (information) on central government schemes is already available through Bharat-VISTAAR.