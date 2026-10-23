Farmers block Mysuru-Bengaluru highway at Gananguru over sugarcane prices
India
Farmers demanding better sugarcane prices blocked the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway at Gananguru toll plaza for two hours on Friday.
Led by Melukote MLA Darshan Puttannaiah and KRRS leader Badagalapura Nagendra, the protest started at 11:30am forcing police to reroute traffic and divert it to alternative routes until things cleared up around 1:30pm.
Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy receives memorandum
The situation eased when Water Resources Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy showed up, assured the farmers that the State Government was with the farmers, and also received a memorandum from the protesting farmers.
With that assurance, protesters wrapped things up peacefully and traffic was back to normal soon after.