Farmers' body linked to RSS protests against India-US trade deal

What are the concerns?

BKS, a politically influential farmers' group, is especially concerned about genetically modified (GM) ingredients sneaking in through imports like DDGS and soybean oil.

"We are not comfortable with the import of cheaper GM soybean oil and animal feed processed from GM corn," said BKS head Mohini Mishra.

Many small farmers fear this could hurt local crops and livelihoods, with anxiety reported across states from Punjab to Tamil Nadu.

While the government says dairy, poultry, and key GM crops are excluded from the deal, farmers and activist groups say the move could open the door to more GM products in India.

Protests have already started across several states.