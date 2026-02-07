Farmers embark on 40-day Kisan Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir

The yatra is a way to spotlight these issues nationally

With farm debts rising and crop prices falling, many farmers are struggling just to get by—some have even taken drastic steps like suicide.

The yatra is their way of spotlighting these issues nationally and asking the government to step up with real solutions.

As co-convener Kuruburu Shantakumar put it, "farmers across the country are incurring losses of nearly ₹15 lakh crore every year due to the absence of an MSP guarantee law."

Their demands also include having a say over seed laws and electricity bills.