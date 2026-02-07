Farmers embark on 40-day Kisan Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir
Farmers from across India have kicked off a Kisan Yatra of about 40 days, marching from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.
Led by Jagjit Singh Dallewal, they're gathering support and signatures in villages, demanding a legal Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops (as per the Swaminathan Commission), full loan waivers, and better rates for sugarcane.
The journey wraps up with a big rally in Delhi on March 19.
With farm debts rising and crop prices falling, many farmers are struggling just to get by—some have even taken drastic steps like suicide.
The yatra is their way of spotlighting these issues nationally and asking the government to step up with real solutions.
As co-convener Kuruburu Shantakumar put it, "farmers across the country are incurring losses of nearly ₹15 lakh crore every year due to the absence of an MSP guarantee law."
Their demands also include having a say over seed laws and electricity bills.