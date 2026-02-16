Farmers in states protest US-India trade talks
Farmers in several states, with involvement from the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), are raising their voices against a proposed agriculture deal with the US.
They worry that cheaper, subsidized US products like wheat, maize, and dairy could flood Indian markets and make it tough for local farmers to earn a living.
The KMM says the government isn't being upfront about how this deal could impact small farmers.
Farmers warn of catastrophic impact on agriculture
For many Indians from farming families, this is personal—farmers already struggle with low incomes and limited support.
The fear is that US imports will push prices down even more and bring in genetically modified crops and patented seeds.
Protests are spreading: Rahul Gandhi has met farm leaders to plan nationwide action, sit-ins are set for Haryana later this month, and Punjab farmers are gearing up for state-wide demonstrations in March.
Farmers warn that if things go ahead as planned, it could mean serious trouble for Indian agriculture's future.