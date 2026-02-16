Farmers in states protest US-India trade talks

Farmers warn of catastrophic impact on agriculture

For many Indians from farming families, this is personal—farmers already struggle with low incomes and limited support.

The fear is that US imports will push prices down even more and bring in genetically modified crops and patented seeds.

Protests are spreading: Rahul Gandhi has met farm leaders to plan nationwide action, sit-ins are set for Haryana later this month, and Punjab farmers are gearing up for state-wide demonstrations in March.

Farmers warn that if things go ahead as planned, it could mean serious trouble for Indian agriculture's future.