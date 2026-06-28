Farmers' leaders allegedly placed under house arrest in Delhi protest
Farmers' leaders from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab were allegedly put under house arrest to stop them from joining a protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
The demonstration, led by the CJP since June 20, is demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation after the NEET-UG paper leak scandal.
Abhijeet Dipke cites Maharashtra TET leak
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also pointed out the Maharashtra TET 2026 paper leak, which led to arrests and a postponed exam.
Calling repeated exam scams a real threat to students' futures, Dipke urged young people to raise their voice against repeated examination leaks.
Educationist and environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk is set to join the protest at Jantar Mantar with an indefinite fast as CJP urges students and teachers across India to demand accountability from officials.