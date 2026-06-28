Farmers' leaders allegedly placed under house arrest in Delhi protest

Abhijeet Dipke cites Maharashtra TET leak

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also pointed out the Maharashtra TET 2026 paper leak, which led to arrests and a postponed exam.

Calling repeated exam scams a real threat to students' futures, Dipke urged young people to raise their voice against repeated examination leaks.

Educationist and environmental activist Sonam Wangchuk is set to join the protest at Jantar Mantar with an indefinite fast as CJP urges students and teachers across India to demand accountability from officials.