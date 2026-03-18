Farooq Abdullah assassination attempt: Shooter wanted to kill him
India
On March 11, 2026, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah survived an assassination attempt at a wedding in Jammu's Greater Kailash.
Kamal Singh Jamwal, 63, allegedly fired at Abdullah from close range, but NSG commandos and security staff managed to deflect the shot.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Shooter has been arrested
Jamwal was arrested on the spot and his licensed revolver was seized. During questioning, he reportedly admitted he had planned to kill Abdullah.
Police have formed a special team to investigate and are asking anyone with videos or photos from the wedding to share them by calling 941-915-0173, 941-913-1379, or 941-918-6210. Every bit of information could help them piece together what happened.