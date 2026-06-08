Fatal blast at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant kills 8, injures 6

SAIL and RINL probe Visakhapatnam blast

To find out what went wrong, an external committee led by the Director-in-charge of the Bokaro Steel Plant of SAIL is on the case, along with an internal probe by RINL.

The victims included five plant employees and three contract workers; those injured are being treated at hospitals.

Union Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy plans to visit Visakhapatnam on Tuesday to inspect the accident site and meet the families of the victims.