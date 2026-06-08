Fatal blast at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant kills 8, injures 6
India
A tragic explosion at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Monday, June 8, 2026 left eight people dead and six injured.
The blast happened in Steel Melt Shop-1, just as workers were about to transfer molten steel, and quickly spread a fireball through the area.
SAIL and RINL probe Visakhapatnam blast
To find out what went wrong, an external committee led by the Director-in-charge of the Bokaro Steel Plant of SAIL is on the case, along with an internal probe by RINL.
The victims included five plant employees and three contract workers; those injured are being treated at hospitals.
Union Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy plans to visit Visakhapatnam on Tuesday to inspect the accident site and meet the families of the victims.