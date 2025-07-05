Father accused of infant murder displayed aggression
Daniel Gunter, 27, and Sophie Staddon, 23, are in court after being accused of murdering their newborn son, Brendon.
The two-week-old died from severe injuries at Yeovil District Hospital in March 2024.
Both parents face charges of murder and causing or allowing his death.
Details of the case
Hospital staff said Gunter was often rough with Brendon—shouting, removing him from his incubator without permission, and ignoring doctors' advice.
The day before Brendon died, the parents had a loud argument on the ward, and Staddon later told staff that Brendon felt cold, which led to the discovery of his injuries.
Still, both parents say they're innocent; Staddon described Gunter as angry but insisted she never saw him hurt Brendon.
The trial is ongoing as more evidence comes out.