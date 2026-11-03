Father and son killed in Sirmaur district gorge, daughter survives
India
A tragic accident in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district claimed the lives of a 40-year-old man and his seven-year-old son after their car fell into a 100-meter-deep gorge near Bhatnol.
The man's 11-year-old daughter, Anvi Thakur, survived with minor injuries and was taken to a local health center.
Anvi Thakur found after drone search
After the crash, family, locals, and officials searched all night for Anvi.
She was finally found the next morning, about 500 meters away, thanks to drone technology and some teamwork.
Investigators are still figuring out what caused the accident, while everyone is hoping for Anvi's quick recovery.