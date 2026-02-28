Father kills daughter over inter-faith marriage in Gujarat India Feb 28, 2026

In Narmada, Gujarat, a 50-year-old man named Dashtrathsinh Gohil was arrested for allegedly strangling his 22-year-old daughter, Tejaswita, after she wanted to marry Salim; the family said she was insisting on marrying a man from a different religion.

The family had arranged another marriage for her and didn't approve of her choice.

After the murder on February 21, Gohil tried to make it look like a natural death, and the family hurriedly conducted her last rites without informing the police.