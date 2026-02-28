Father kills daughter over inter-faith marriage in Gujarat
In Narmada, Gujarat, a 50-year-old man named Dashtrathsinh Gohil was arrested for allegedly strangling his 22-year-old daughter, Tejaswita, after she wanted to marry Salim; the family said she was insisting on marrying a man from a different religion.
The family had arranged another marriage for her and didn't approve of her choice.
After the murder on February 21, Gohil tried to make it look like a natural death, and the family hurriedly conducted her last rites without informing the police.
Both families filed complaints against each other
The truth surfaced when Salim's father filed a police complaint about assault and threats the next day.
Both families ended up filing complaints against each other, making things more complicated.
Police arrested Gohil on February 27 for murder and destroying evidence.
The case involves an alleged killing linked to an inter-faith matrimonial dispute.