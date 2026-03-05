'Fatigued driver refuses to drive': Railways' bizarre delay sparks debate
A DEMU train from Malda to Siliguri was left waiting at Bihar's Thakurganj station when the loco pilot, after nine hours on duty, refused to continue—citing safety rules meant to prevent exhaustion.
Passengers were stranded for almost three hours, and the incident has sparked fresh questions about how Indian Railways manages crew fatigue.
Shift lengths often ignored
Railway rules say loco pilots can work 9-10 hours at a stretch, but reports show these limits are often ignored.
Some pilots end up working several nights back-to-back.
Unions now want even shorter shifts—six hours for passenger trains—pointing out that global standards like those in aviation and Europe are much stricter about rest.
Safety 1st
This isn't just a one-off delay—it's about safety for both train crews and passengers.
With repeated rule violations and rising union demands, the push is on for science-backed reforms that actually protect everyone riding India's rails.