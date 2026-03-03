Fatty liver disease prevalent in 40% Indians: Study
A recent study in The Lancet Regional Health - Southeast Asia found that about 40% of participants in the Phenome India-CSIR cohort are living with fatty liver disease—even among non-drinkers.
Researchers from CSIR screened 10,267 individuals across 27 cities; the data-collection period is not specified in the source; the prevalence estimate was based on 7,764 participants included in the analysis.
Obesity and diabetes amplify risks
The risk is much higher if you're obese—class-2 obesity makes you nearly 14 times more likely to have metabolic fatty liver.
Around 6% of people with the disease already show signs of serious liver damage (fibrosis), especially those who also have diabetes.
Cirrhosis, cancer, heart issues risk
Delhi, Chennai, and Hyderabad top the list for highest rates (over 40%), with men affected more than women.
Doctors warn this trend could lead to more cases of cirrhosis, cancer, and heart issues down the line.
The good news? Experts say making healthy lifestyle changes early on can actually help reverse fatty liver—so awareness really does make a difference.