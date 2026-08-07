'FCRA Bill an internal matter': India responds to US congressman
What's the story
India has responded to United States Congressman Riley Moore's criticism of the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stressed that legislative matters are India's internal affairs and pointed out that many countries, including the US, have their own laws regulating foreign funding. "We have seen the comments on FCRA. Legislative matters concerning India are our internal affairs on which decisions are taken by Parliament of the country," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
Legislative scrutiny
Moore alleges 'attack against Christians'
The proposed amendments to the FCRA have sparked political and international debate, with critics questioning the extent of government control.
Moore had earlier alleged that these changes would give the government powers to take over churches and Christian institutions that receive foreign funding if their FCRA registration was canceled or not renewed.
He called it a "clear attack against Christians."
"If this bill proceeds...it would be a point of major concern in our bilateral relationship with India," he said.
Bill objectives
Proposed FCRA Amendment Bill
The proposed FCRA Amendment Bill seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.
This Act regulates how foreign contributions are accepted and used by individuals and organizations in India.
Currently, these organizations need Home Ministry registration for accepting such contributions, with a five-year renewal requirement. As of July 15, 2026, there were 14,449 active FCRA registrations in India.
The Indian government has said that the amendments are meant to ensure transparency and accountability in managing foreign-funded entities.
Provisions
Concerns over designated authority's powers
The bill proposes setting up Designated Authority by the government. This authority can take over the management of foreign contributions and assets created using those funds if an organization's FCRA registration were canceled or not renewed.
The proposed powers of the Designated Authority have sparked controversy. Opposition parties, NGOs, and civil society groups argue it gives the Centre too much control.
They are worried about government control over institutions built with foreign donations if their registrations lapse or are canceled.