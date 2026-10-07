FDA busts Sonai dairy adulteration network, 25 arrested and charge-sheeted
India
Big news from Maharashtra: the FDA just busted an alleged organized milk adulteration network where detergent and industrial chemicals were being mixed into milk.
The tainted milk was traced back to Indapur Dairy and Milk Products Ltd. popularly known as Sonai Dairy, in Gokhali, Indapur, with 25 of the 37 accused persons arrested and charge-sheeted.
FDA steps up food safety efforts
Drinking this kind of adulterated milk isn't just gross; it's actually dangerous.
The FDA says it is stepping up efforts to keep food safe and make sure what ends up in your glass is actually good for you.