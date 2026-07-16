FDA raids Siya Goyal's family shop, seizes products worth ₹8L 

The FDA seized 4,172kg of food products worth ₹8,14,630 from the shop. The items included turmeric powder, sesame seeds, and soya mini chunks.

Officials alleged that the establishment was operating a storeroom without a license and violated labeling norms and was not linked to the murder case.

A notice has been issued directing the firm to suspend its business operations until further orders.

Further legal action will be taken after laboratory reports are received.