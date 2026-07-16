FDA raids Siya Goyal's family shop, seizes products worth ₹8L
What's the story
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has raided a Pune shop owned by the family of Siya Goyal, accused of murdering her realtor fiancée Ketan Agarwal, with her lover. The raid took place at M/s BG Goyal & Company, which is owned by Pravin Goyal, on July 14. Over ₹8 lakh worth of food products were seized during the inspection for alleged violations of food safety norms.
Legal action
Establishment operated storeroom without license: Officials
The FDA seized 4,172kg of food products worth ₹8,14,630 from the shop. The items included turmeric powder, sesame seeds, and soya mini chunks.
Officials alleged that the establishment was operating a storeroom without a license and violated labeling norms and was not linked to the murder case.
A notice has been issued directing the firm to suspend its business operations until further orders.
Further legal action will be taken after laboratory reports are received.
Murder case
Siya, Chetan in judicial custody for murder of Agarwal
Siya (20) and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary (22) are in judicial custody for allegedly murdering Agarwal.
The couple is accused of pushing Agarwal off a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18 during a trek.
Initially, the death was treated as an accident but investigators later alleged it was a planned murder.
Both accused are currently lodged in Yerawada Central Jail under judicial custody, which is scheduled to end on Thursday.