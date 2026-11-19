FDA seizes 20,085-liter of misbranded cooking oil near Pune
The Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, just confiscated 20,085-liter of cooking oil from a D-Mart warehouse near Pune, saying the products were misbranded and did not meet quality standards.
The seized stock, worth about ₹50.27 lakh, included brands like Aadhar, Fortune, Patanjali, and Safola.
FDA sends oil samples for testing
Officials have sent samples of sunflower, rice bran, mustard, and groundnut oils for lab testing to check if they are actually safe to use.
Depending on the results, legal action could be taken against Avenue Supermarts (the company behind D-Mart).
As FDA Commissioner Shrikant Karkale put it, officers will initiate proceedings under the law after they receive the results.