FDA seizes ₹50.27L edible oil from DMart warehouse near Pune
Big move by the FDA: it just seized 20,085-liter of edible oil, worth ₹50.27 lakh, from DMart's warehouse near Pune.
The reason? Concerns about quality and misbranding, which means the oils might not meet food safety rules or could be labeled incorrectly.
FDA samples major edible oil brands
Officials grabbed samples of popular oils like Aadhar sunflower, Fortune rice bran, Patanjali mustard, and Safola oils derived from mustard and groundnut to send for lab testing.
The FDA says what happens next depends on those test results.
As FDA Commissioner Shrikant Karkale put it, this action is all about keeping food safe and making sure what's on the label matches what's inside.