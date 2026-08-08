FDA shuts 4 Mumbai eateries after Maharashtra food inspections
Mumbai just saw the FDA shut down four eateries after an inspection from August 4-6, 2026.
The operation covered 63 spots across Maharashtra and led to seven license suspensions and 38 improvement notices, so, clearly, food safety is getting serious attention.
Mumbai eateries found with pests, waste
Eat Nino in Dadar had houseflies buzzing around and staff skipping hygiene basics.
Jai Maa Kali Dhaba in Andheri (West) was caught storing food near toilets on rusty shelves.
House of Maharashtra in Santacruz (West) had a cockroach problem, while South India Dosa Corner in Kurla (West) ignored earlier warnings about poor waste management.
IIT Bombay messes closed, ₹2.82cr seized
The FDA also closed the MMRDA canteen at Bandra-Kurla Complex for not having a food license.
Even IIT Bombay's Hostels one and three messes were shut, while Hostels 12, 13, and 14 got an improvement notice for licensing issues.
The crackdown also saw food products worth nearly ₹2.82 crore seized, so yeah, they're not messing around with public health this time.