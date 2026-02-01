February 2026 to be hottest and driest month: IMD
India
February 2026 is expected to be hotter and drier than usual across India, according to the IMD.
Rainfall will likely fall short—less than 81% of normal nationwide, with northwest India seeing even lower levels.
Impact on agriculture
Warmer weather means Rabi crops like wheat and barley could mature too quickly, risking smaller harvests.
There's also a higher chance of pests spreading in these conditions, which could hurt yields even more.
If you're into food security or climate trends, this is one to watch.