Feces found in Manur school water tank in Tamil Nadu
India
Parents at Manur Panchayat Union Primary School near Palani, Tamil Nadu, are upset after feces were found in the school's drinking water tank right after a 10-day break.
The tank supplies water to more than 120 kids, so this has sparked real worries about hygiene and student safety.
Parents demand investigation over poor maintenance
With no CCTV to help find out who did it, parents are demanding a proper investigation.
Suseela, one of the parents, shared her concern about poor security and maintenance at the school.
At a recent meeting, families also pointed out problems like dirty toilets and not enough clean drinking water, calling for safer conditions for their children.