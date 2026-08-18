Federation of Indian Pilots seeks technical hearing in AI-171 probe

India's 5,000-member pilots' group, the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP), is asking for a formal technical hearing before the official investigation into last year's Air India flight AI-171 crash is finalized.

The Boeing 787 crashed just after takeoff from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12, 2025, leading to 260 deaths, including people on the ground.

The FIP says its input on things like simulator tests and cockpit data could help make the investigation stronger.