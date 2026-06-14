Federation of Indian Pilots urges 787 simulator tests for AI171
India
After the tragic Air India Flight AI171 crash last year, which took 260 lives just after takeoff from Ahmedabad, pilots are urging investigators to use Boeing 787 simulator tests to dig deeper.
The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) believes these tests could help uncover what really happened.
FIP requests RAT hydraulic fuel tests
The AAIB's early report left some big questions about system failures and data links.
FIP is asking for simulator runs to check how the ram air turbine (RAT), hydraulic power, and fuel controls interacted during the crash.
They also want flight records and survivor stories matched up, hoping this will reveal any hidden electrical or software issues before the final report is released.