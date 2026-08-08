Federation of Indian Pilots urges Modi create CAA replacing DGCA
The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has asked Prime Minister Modi to replace the current aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, or DGCA, with a new, independent Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).
The idea is not new: it was suggested more than 10 years ago by concerns raised by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and Parliamentary Committees, but nothing happened after 2014.
FIP says DGCA lacks resources
With India's skies busier than ever (more than 239 million passengers a year and more than 850 planes), the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) says the DGCA just does not have enough resources to keep up.
They believe an autonomous CAA would boost safety, help handle new tech like drones, and make India's aviation standards match the best in the world.