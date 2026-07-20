'Feeling fine': Hospitalized Wangchuk seeks release for 'Sansad Chalo' protest
What's the story
Activist Sonam Wangchuk has written to the Medical Superintendent of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, seeking release, even if temporary, to join the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Sansad Chalo' march to Parliament. In his letter, Wangchuk said he was feeling "very fine" and his health parameters were normal. "Hence, I request you to kindly allow me to leave the hospital, even if temporarily, so that I can join the March to the Parliament, Sansad Chalo, this morning," Wangchuk wrote.
Detention debate
Activist questions restrictions on his movement
Wangchuk also questioned why there were restrictions on his movement if he was not being detained.
He shared his letter on social media, asking followers to note that he is trying to reach them despite these restrictions.
Tensions escalated on Saturday after Wangchuk, who was on the 21st day of a hunger strike, was forcibly taken to the hospital.
The 59-year-old had been protesting in support of CJP, which is seeking educational reforms and the resignation of Union education minister.
Legal challenge
Wangchuk's wife moves HC over court order
Earlier, Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, had approached the Delhi High Court against an order, refusing to intervene in his treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.
In her petition, she contended that the order virtually keeps Wangchuk confined to the hospital without any formal arrest.
She argued it deprives him and his family of decisive authority over his medical treatment.
The Delhi High Court Division Bench has agreed to hear the matter at 2:30pm on Monday.