'Feeling fine': Hospitalized Wangchuk seeks release for 'Sansad Chalo' protest

Wangchuk also questioned why there were restrictions on his movement if he was not being detained.

He shared his letter on social media, asking followers to note that he is trying to reach them despite these restrictions.

Tensions escalated on Saturday after Wangchuk, who was on the 21st day of a hunger strike, was forcibly taken to the hospital.

The 59-year-old had been protesting in support of CJP, which is seeking educational reforms and the resignation of Union education minister.