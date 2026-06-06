Female cheetah KGP11 dies at Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh

Kuno cheetah count drops to 49

With KGP11 gone, Kuno's cheetah count drops to 49: 32 of them born in India and 19 roaming free.

There are now 52 cheetahs across India, including those at Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary.

A post-mortem is set for June 7 to figure out what happened, and the remaining animals are healthy and doing well.