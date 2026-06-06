Female cheetah KGP11 dies at Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh
India
A 27-month-old female cheetah named KGP11 passed away on Saturday while receiving care at Kuno National Park, Madhya Pradesh.
She was found injured earlier this week and moved for intensive treatment, but sadly didn't make it despite the vets' best efforts.
Kuno cheetah count drops to 49
With KGP11 gone, Kuno's cheetah count drops to 49: 32 of them born in India and 19 roaming free.
There are now 52 cheetahs across India, including those at Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary.
A post-mortem is set for June 7 to figure out what happened, and the remaining animals are healthy and doing well.