Female elephant dies of anthrax in Periyanaickenpalayam forest near Coimbatore
India
A female elephant was found dead from anthrax in the Periyanaickenpalayam forest near Coimbatore.
Forest officials discovered her during a routine patrol on October 13, and tests confirmed the cause was Bacillus anthracis, the bacterium behind anthrax.
Carcass incinerated as monitoring stepped up
To stop the disease from spreading, officials safely incinerated the carcass and made sure everyone involved wore protective gear.
Both the forest and animal husbandry departments have stepped up monitoring in the area to keep wildlife and people safe.