Ferozepur inspector Baldev Singh arrested with 3.35kg heroin, 6 pistols
India
Inspector Baldev Singh, who actually led the counterintelligence unit in Ferozepur, was arrested after being found with 3.35kg of heroin and six pistols.
He was caught late at night near the Ferozeshah Toll Plaza, traveling in a private i20 car in plainclothes.
Investigation probes possible police involvement
According to Ferozepur's Senior Superintendent of Police Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, Singh's arrest came from a tipoff.
The case is now under serious investigation, as it raises tough questions about whether police insiders could be involved in drug trafficking.
Officers are working to track where the drugs came from, their next stop, and if anyone else from inside or outside the force is linked.