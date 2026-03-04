Fertilizer imports under threat as West Asia conflict escalates
India's fertilizer industry is feeling the heat from the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
Key shipping routes are blocked, which has doubled transport costs and made it tougher to get fertilizers in time for the summer crop season.
To make things trickier, Qatar paused production of liquefied natural gas, squeezing supplies needed for making fertilizers here at home.
Importers are playing it safe with new deals
Fertilizer import prices have jumped 25-30% because shipping and insurance are now much pricier.
India depends a lot on imports—especially from West Asia, North Africa, and Russia (which supplied nearly a third last year).
With natural gas shortages and rising costs, Indian importers are playing it safe with new deals and focusing on getting reliable deliveries despite all the uncertainty.