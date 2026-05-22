Fertilizer shortage and weak monsoon cloud India's 2026 kharif sowing India May 22, 2026

India's 2026 kharif sowing season is approaching under a rocky start, with farmers dealing with a serious fertilizer shortage and gloomy monsoon predictions.

Urea imports are tricky right now: global prices are high thanks to Gulf region conflicts, and India needs almost four times its current stock.

To help, the government has bumped up subsidies by 12% and frozen DAP prices, but this is putting extra strain on public finances.