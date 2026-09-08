Grant cut, DJs banned...: Bengal announces new Durga Puja rules
What's the story
The West Bengal government has announced new rules for the upcoming Durga Puja festivities. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that the grant for puja committees has been reduced from ₹1.10 lakh last year to ₹1 lakh this year. The government also announced a complete ban on DJs during the festivities and ordered liquor outlets and bars to remain closed on Maha Ashtami.
Financial aid
Exemptions on fire safety clearances
Adhikari also announced a 100% waiver of electricity charges for puja committees and exemption from fees for fire safety clearances.
He urged large-budget puja committees not to avail of the grant if they don't need it, saying, "I do not want to misuse the powers of the chief minister."
The government will provide financial assistance only to those who require it.
Festival guidelines
No Durga Pujas before Mahalaya
Inaugurations of Durga Pujas will not be allowed before Mahalaya, the start of Devi Paksha.
Idol immersions must be completed before October 24, as Lakshmi Puja is on October 25.
The use of cranes during idol immersion has been banned to preserve sanctity.
A government-organized Durga Puja program at Eden Gardens on Mahalaya is expected to feature Prime Minister Narendra Modi and include drone and fireworks displays.
Political transition
First Durga Puja season under BJP government
This is the first Durga Puja season under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.
Adhikari took a dig at former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for increasing grants last year, comparing it to "bargaining in a morning fish market."
He added, "This didn't help (her) in the elections though."
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders have refrained from commenting on these developments.
Image controversy
Adhikari apologizes for '11-armed' Durga advertisement blunder
Adhikari also apologized for an advertisement that incorrectly depicted Goddess Durga with 11 arms instead of the traditional 10.
TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had accused the BJP of "distorting" the deity's image.
The CM assured that officials responsible for the error have been warned and promised greater care in future advertisements.