At least 15cr children, youths out of formal education: Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan also said that about 25 crore population is below the primary definition of literacy

At least 15 crore children and youths are out of the country's formal education system, and roughly about 25 crore population is below the primary definition of literacy, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday. He was addressing a session on Job creation and entrepreneurship organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) during its annual meeting.

Details

Cumulative figure of children enrolled in educational institutes is 35cr

Pradhan said, "If we take into account the numbers of children and youths between the age of 3-22 years who are enrolled in government, private and charitable schools, anganwadis, higher education institutions and in the entire skilling ecosystem, the cumulative figure from all the verticals is around 35 crore." Pradhan said however the country's population in the particular age group is around 50 crore.

Education system

We want to bring remaining 15cr into education system: Pradhan

"This means that at least 15 crore children and youth are out of the formal education system. We want to bring them into the education system," Pradhan said. Moreover, the education minister added that a census following the independence of the country had found that 19% of the population was literate then.

Quote

'20% of population still below primary definition of literacy'

"After 75 years of independence day, the statistics of the literate population has reached 80%. Which means 20% of the population or roughly around 25 crore are still below the primary definition of literacy," he said.

National Education Policy

NEP is a roadmap for the next 25 years: Pradhan

Regarding the new National Education Policy, Pradhan said, "It is not just a document, but a roadmap for the next 25 years to achieve certain targets by the time we complete 100 years of independence." Pradhan, who is also Minister for Skill Development, said, "For the first time government has combined education and skill departments, which has created a new approach for good livelihoods."