Fifteen Indian tourists killed in Vietnam speedboat accident flown Chennai
India
The bodies of 15 Indian tourists who died in a speedboat accident near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island, Vietnam, were flown to Chennai on Tuesday.
Families gathered at the airport for heartfelt tributes; among those lost were 10 from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh, and two from Kerala.
Nirmal Kumar recounts escape and rescue
Nirmal Kumar, who survived the accident, shared that some managed to escape by jumping off the boat while others were trapped inside.
He noted rescue teams took about 10 minutes to arrive. Both Indian and Vietnamese authorities worked together to recover victims and help survivors.
Family members expressed gratitude for quick updates and support from officials during this tough time.