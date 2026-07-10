Fifty students fall ill at Morarji Desai school, 39 discharged
India
Fifty students from Morarji Desai Residential School in Kalaburagi fell sick after their evening meal Thursday night, and 39 of them had to be hospitalized.
Most reported stomach issues around 7:30pm which understandably left parents worried.
Thankfully, all hospitalized students have now recovered and been discharged.
Morarji Desai principal and warden suspended
Early investigation points to undercooked rice as the likely cause of the food poisoning.
In response, officials have suspended both the principal and warden and are planning to end contracts with kitchen staff involved.
Karnataka's Home Minister Priyank Kharge has promised strict action against those responsible, and inspections of all state hostels are being ordered to help keep students safe going forward.