Fiji virus returns to Haryana, threatens nearly 80% paddy yields

The virus mostly targets early-sown nonbasmati varieties like hybrid and PR types, causing stunted growth and weak roots.

Thanks to high humidity and less but intermittent rain (which help its carrier bug spread), more fields are likely to get hit this season.

Farmers are already pulling out infected crops to try saving what they can, while officials have advised regular insecticide sprays and plant removal to slow things down.

The virus has also popped up in Yamunanagar during recent checks.