Fiji virus returns to Haryana, threatens nearly 80% paddy yields
The Fiji virus is back in Haryana's key rice-growing districts: Kaithal, Karnal, and Kurukshetra.
Scientists confirmed its return after a field survey, marking its third appearance since 2022.
This tiny troublemaker could slash paddy yields by nearly 80%, putting farmers on edge.
Early-sown hybrids and PR types affected
The virus mostly targets early-sown nonbasmati varieties like hybrid and PR types, causing stunted growth and weak roots.
Thanks to high humidity and less but intermittent rain (which help its carrier bug spread), more fields are likely to get hit this season.
Farmers are already pulling out infected crops to try saving what they can, while officials have advised regular insecticide sprays and plant removal to slow things down.
The virus has also popped up in Yamunanagar during recent checks.