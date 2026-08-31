Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at G-20 meeting in North Carolina
India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is in North Carolina for the G-20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting, where leaders are brainstorming ways to boost the world economy despite ongoing tensions in West Asia and Europe.
Her visit is part of a nine-day North American tour.
Sitharaman meets 3 million CEO in Chicago
After participating in a roundtable conference in Chicago, Sitharaman landed on August 30 and caught up with investors and business leaders at a Chicago roundtable.
She also met 3 millionlion Chairman and CEO William Brown to talk about growing 3 millionlion's manufacturing and tech presence in India.
Brown appreciated the availability of a deep talent pool in India and acknowledged the support of the Government of India as part of the deeper reforms.