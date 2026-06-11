FIP seeks judicial probe into Air India Flight 171 crash
India
The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) is calling for a judicial inquiry into the Air India Flight 171 crash in June 2025, which claimed 241 lives soon after takeoff from Ahmedabad to London.
It's one of the worst aviation tragedies in India, and pilots want answers that feel honest and thorough.
Capt Randhawa rejects pilot suicide claims
FIP president Capt. CS Randhawa says there are big gaps in the current investigation and strongly rejects Western media claims that pilot suicide was behind the crash.
He shared that FIP rejects the narrative of pilot suicide as baseless, stressing that only a transparent, impartial probe can clear up unanswered questions and bring real clarity to what happened.