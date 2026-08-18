FIP wants 25% random drug testing after Air India drop
India
After a scary Air India flight drop left people injured, the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) wants to increase random drug testing for personnel covered by the rules from 10% to 25% each year.
They are also suggesting airports use quick oral-fluid tests, alongside urine tests, to make the process faster and more efficient.
FIP proposes oral-fluid test trial
FIP's plan includes oral-fluid collection could take about 15 minutes, much quicker than urine tests, and could cut the workload significantly.
They also want a yearlong trial run for these new tests, plus an awareness program to help pilots understand safe medication use.
DGCA and AAIB are examining the aircraft's technical issue while looking into the Air India incident.