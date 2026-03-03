FIR filed against news channels for spreading misinformation in Kashmir

Schools closed, internet slowed down amid unrest

The FIR (01/2026) was registered at Srinagar Cyber Police Station on March 3, accusing some media and social accounts of deliberately sharing "false, fabricated and misleading information."

Police are currently investigating and have called in several people linked to these online profiles.

In response to the unrest, schools were closed, exams postponed, internet slowed down, and extra security deployed across Kashmir Valley.

Authorities are urging everyone to double-check news from official sources before sharing anything online.