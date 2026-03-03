FIR filed against news channels for spreading misinformation in Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir Police have filed an FIR against several news channels, media outlets, and social media users for allegedly spreading false information during protests in Srinagar.
The unrest started after reports of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei being killed in US-Israel airstrikes on February 28.
Police say the spread of misinformation was aimed at stirring up unrest and disturbing public order.
Schools closed, internet slowed down amid unrest
The FIR (01/2026) was registered at Srinagar Cyber Police Station on March 3, accusing some media and social accounts of deliberately sharing "false, fabricated and misleading information."
Police are currently investigating and have called in several people linked to these online profiles.
In response to the unrest, schools were closed, exams postponed, internet slowed down, and extra security deployed across Kashmir Valley.
Authorities are urging everyone to double-check news from official sources before sharing anything online.