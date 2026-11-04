FIR against Prashant Bhushan over doctored video of Russian minister

He had shared the video with the caption "A tight slap by the Russian foreign minister on India. What kind of advice was Jaishankar giving to Russia?"

The Delhi Police registered the FIR at the Special Cell police station after cyber patrolling on November 3.

They found a social media post from @thequotesnews, alleging that Bhushan had shared the doctored video from his X account.

The FIR has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).