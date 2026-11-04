FIR against Prashant Bhushan over doctored video of Russian minister
What's the story
An FIR has been filed against senior advocate Prashant Bhushan for circulating a doctored video of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The video falsely depicted Lavrov criticizing India over its internal matters and oil purchases. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier confirmed that the video was fake after the Russian Embassy denied its authenticity. Bhushan had posted the clip on social media with a caption implying Lavrov's criticism of India.
Legal action
FIR filed under BNS, IT Act
He had shared the video with the caption "A tight slap by the Russian foreign minister on India. What kind of advice was Jaishankar giving to Russia?"
The Delhi Police registered the FIR at the Special Cell police station after cyber patrolling on November 3.
They found a social media post from @thequotesnews, alleging that Bhushan had shared the doctored video from his X account.
The FIR has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Diplomatic engagement
S Jaishankar meets Lavrov in Atlanta on October 31
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had earlier met Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers's Meeting in Atlanta, US, on October 31.
The meeting discussed issues such as the Ukraine conflict and the Gulf situation.
"The External Affairs Minister had several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 meeting. One of the meetings was with the Foreign Minister of Russia, during which he discussed the ongoing conflicts in Europe and the Middle East," spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.