India • Jul 04, 2025
FIR filed against university professor and others for Hindi protest
A University of Mumbai professor and about 250 others have been booked for protesting the Maharashtra government's plan to add Hindi as a third language in schools.
The June 29 protest outside BMC saw people burning government documents and an effigy to voice their disagreement.
TL;DR
No arrests made yet
Even though leaders like Uddhav Thackeray showed up at the protest, their names aren't in the FIR.
No arrests have been made yet, but police may add more names as they review footage.
Meanwhile, after widespread pushback—including this protest—the government has withdrawn its three-language policy.
Professor Pawar shared online that the group's spirit remains strong despite the legal action.