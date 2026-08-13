FIR lodged against about 300 after Ranchi job aspirants' protest
India
On August 10, hundreds of job aspirants marched to the Jharkhand Assembly in Ranchi, protesting alleged irregularities in state recruitment exams.
After nearly three weeks of agitation, police filed an FIR, or first information report, against about 300 unidentified protesters for breaking prohibitory orders, damaging property, and assaulting officers.
Police review footage to identify protesters
Police are reviewing video footage to identify those involved.
The protesters say the government is hiding health updates about Devendra Mahto to weaken their movement.