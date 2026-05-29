Fire at Amritsar Rambagh market kills disabled shopkeeper Khareti Lal
India
A major fire broke out at Rambagh market in Amritsar, taking the life of above 75-year-old shopkeeper Khareti Lal, who couldn't escape due to his disability.
The blaze spread fast through bamboo stalls and destroyed more than 20 shops, leaving the local community shaken.
Locals decry slow response, probe underway
Firefighters battled the flames for hours, but locals were upset about slow response times and heavy losses.
Officials are still figuring out what caused the fire, while leaders like MLA Ajay Gupta have promised to push for compensation.
The tragedy has sparked fresh worries about safety in crowded markets, especially for people with disabilities.