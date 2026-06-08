Fire at Flourish Stays B&B in Malviya Nagar kills 22
India
A tragic fire at Flourish Stays B&B in Malviya Nagar has now taken 22 lives.
Okale, a Nigerian national who was badly injured, passed away on June 7 after days in the hospital.
The victims include foreign nationals and a young girl, highlighting just how devastating the incident was.
Police arrest B&B owner and cook
Police have arrested the hotel owner and cook in connection with the blaze after finding out the hotel had illegally expanded from six to 25 rooms.
Rescue efforts were made harder by a locked basement entrance and poor ventilation: firefighters even had to break open a basement door to reach those trapped inside.
Authorities are still searching for another associate linked to the case.