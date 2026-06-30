Fire breaks out at Parikrama Restaurant in Delhi's Connaught Place
What's the story
A fire broke out at the Parikrama Restaurant in Connaught Place, New Delhi, on Tuesday afternoon. The blaze was reported in the kitchen chimney of the popular revolving rooftop restaurant located on Kasturba Gandhi Marg. The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the fire around 3:40pm and quickly dispatched six fire tenders and other emergency vehicles to tackle the situation. No casualties or injuries were reported in this incident.
Twitter Post
Visuals from Parikrama Restaurant
#WATCH | Delhi: Visuals from Parikrama Restaurant on Barakhamba Road, where a fire broke out.— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2026
Fire Department Official Mukesh Verma said, "At 15:40, the fire control room received a report of a fire in the kitchen of Parikrama Restaurant. Fire tenders from the nearest station… pic.twitter.com/VX3LUHAv31
Incident details
Fire contained
The initial response team included one Water Tender (WT), three Water Bowsers (WB), one Big Foam Tender (BFT), one Multipurpose Vehicle (MP) and one Breathing Apparatus Support (BS) unit. "Upon arrival, fire service personnel found the fire burning within the kitchen chimney and the accumulated oil inside it. The fire has now been completely brought under control. We are currently evacuating the building, and it will be reopened once the smoke has cleared," Fire Department official Mukesh Verma said.
Restaurant profile
About Parikrama Restaurant
Parikrama The Revolving Restaurant is a famous dining spot situated on the upper floors of Antriksh Bhavan in central New Delhi. It offers panoramic views of the city as its dining area rotates slowly. Its prime location on KG Marg makes it close to Barakhamba Road and other commercial areas in Connaught Place.