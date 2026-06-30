Fire breaks out at Parikrama Restaurant in Delhi's Connaught Place

Incident details

Fire contained

The initial response team included one Water Tender (WT), three Water Bowsers (WB), one Big Foam Tender (BFT), one Multipurpose Vehicle (MP) and one Breathing Apparatus Support (BS) unit. "Upon arrival, fire service personnel found the fire burning within the kitchen chimney and the accumulated oil inside it. The fire has now been completely brought under control. We are currently evacuating the building, and it will be reopened once the smoke has cleared," Fire Department official Mukesh Verma said.