Fire breaks out in ATC at Kolkata airport early Tuesday
A fire broke out early Tuesday at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, starting on the second floor of the air traffic control (ATC) building around 4am.
Security staff noticed the flames and quickly called emergency services; firefighters responded fast and got things under control.
Thankfully, flights weren't affected, and there was no need to evacuate.
Decorative lights likely caused ATC fire
Investigators think a short circuit in decorative lights for Independence Day celebrations probably sparked the fire.
Small decorative lights were installed on the second floor of the ATC building and may have overheated or had faulty wiring.
Firefighters finished cooling down the area to prevent any flare-ups, and officials are still looking into what went wrong behind the scenes.