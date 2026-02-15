Fire breaks out in empty train coach at Katwa station
India
Early Sunday morning, a fire started in an empty coach of the Katwa-Azimganj passenger train at Katwa station, West Bengal.
Quick-thinking railway staff detached the burning coach, stopping the flames from spreading.
Thankfully, no one was hurt. Officials are now investigating what caused the fire.
Why safety measures on trains are important
Incidents like this remind us why strong safety measures on trains are so important.
For anyone who travels by train or cares about public safety, these close calls show why constant vigilance is needed.