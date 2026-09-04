Fire department tells Abhishek Banerjee's Camac Street office to vacate

Officials said the building puts "life and property" at risk until proper fire norms are followed.

Rama Devi Goenka, owner of the sixth and seventh floors, and Sagnika Banerjee, advocate representing Rama Devi Goenka, said there was a breach of trust as the floors were occupied before the CC could be procured.

Legal troubles have piled up too: TMC leader Debraj Chakraborty, who signed the lease, is now in custody on several criminal charges.

Authorities are pushing for full compliance before anyone can return.