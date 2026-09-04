Fire department tells Abhishek Banerjee's Camac Street office to vacate
The West Bengal fire department has told the Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth wing, MP Abhishek Banerjee's office, to move out of its Camac Street offices in Kolkata.
The order came on Friday, September 04, 2026, after officials found an expired fire safety certificate and not enough safety measures in place.
Building unsafe, Debraj Chakraborty in custody
Officials said the building puts "life and property" at risk until proper fire norms are followed.
Rama Devi Goenka, owner of the sixth and seventh floors, and Sagnika Banerjee, advocate representing Rama Devi Goenka, said there was a breach of trust as the floors were occupied before the CC could be procured.
Legal troubles have piled up too: TMC leader Debraj Chakraborty, who signed the lease, is now in custody on several criminal charges.
Authorities are pushing for full compliance before anyone can return.