Next Article
Fire erupts at children's hospital in Uttar Pradesh
A fire broke out at Keerti Krishna Children's Hospital in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday evening after a short circuit in the basement.
The building quickly filled with smoke, but hospital staff and locals acted fast—over 20 children were rescued using ladders and even cloth ropes.
Everyone made it out safely, including kids who needed oxygen support.
Families gathered outside demanding answers from management
The incident has put a spotlight on poor fire safety at the hospital. Staff said electrical issues slowed down rescue efforts.
Families gathered outside demanding answers from management—reminding us how important real emergency plans are, especially where vulnerable patients are involved.