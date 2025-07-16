Fire erupts at children's hospital in Uttar Pradesh India Jul 16, 2025

A fire broke out at Keerti Krishna Children's Hospital in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday evening after a short circuit in the basement.

The building quickly filled with smoke, but hospital staff and locals acted fast—over 20 children were rescued using ladders and even cloth ropes.

Everyone made it out safely, including kids who needed oxygen support.