Next Article
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh resolve water sharing disputes
Telangana and Andhra Pradesh just agreed on how they'll share water from the Krishna and Godavari rivers.
After meeting in Delhi, both states decided to set up transparent tracking systems for major reservoirs, fix the Srisailam hydro project together, and picked new locations for their river management board offices.
Agreement aims to prevent future disputes
Water is a huge deal for both states—it's needed for farming and electricity.
This agreement aims to prevent future disputes by making water sharing more open and fair.
A joint committee will tackle any leftover issues, including Telangana's concerns about Andhra's Polavaram-Banakacherla project not having proper clearances.
Overall, it's a positive step toward cooperation instead of conflict over these vital rivers.