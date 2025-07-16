Telangana, Andhra Pradesh resolve water sharing disputes

Agreement aims to prevent future disputes

Water is a huge deal for both states—it's needed for farming and electricity.

This agreement aims to prevent future disputes by making water sharing more open and fair.

A joint committee will tackle any leftover issues, including Telangana's concerns about Andhra's Polavaram-Banakacherla project not having proper clearances.

Overall, it's a positive step toward cooperation instead of conflict over these vital rivers.